Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJAN. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the first quarter worth about $51,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $804,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.