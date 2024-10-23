Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 315,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

