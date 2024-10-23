Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 653,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,184,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.41. The company had a trading volume of 610,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.97 and a 200 day moving average of $268.38. The company has a market cap of $429.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.