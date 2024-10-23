LandWolf (SOL) Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $17.10 million and $154,337.20 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00251672 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,837,622 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,837,622.222326. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00167092 USD and is down -15.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $186,590.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

