Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.5% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.97 and its 200-day moving average is $268.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

