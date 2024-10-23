Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $720.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $828.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

