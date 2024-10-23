Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.41.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $361.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
See Also
