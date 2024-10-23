Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,027.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,868.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,568.07. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $2,103.70. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

