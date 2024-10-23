Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,552 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens raised their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.