LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.75. LCNB has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

