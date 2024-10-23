Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,462 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth about $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after buying an additional 575,084 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 201.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 230,435 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BILL by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

