Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,883 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company's stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 975,255 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company's stock worth $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

MKC opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

