Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.