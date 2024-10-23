Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE EL opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

