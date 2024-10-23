Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $14,108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $267.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.