Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BWG opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

