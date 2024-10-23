Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after buying an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clorox by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

