Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

