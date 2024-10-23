Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $366.20 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $255.22 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.37 and its 200-day moving average is $343.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

