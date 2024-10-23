Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $332.32 and last traded at $328.45, with a volume of 84443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $302.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.70.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile



Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

