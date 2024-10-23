Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 293,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after buying an additional 222,038 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,940.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 399,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 389,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 485,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,940,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.