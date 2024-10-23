Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 221.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

