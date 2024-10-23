Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,477 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,896. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

