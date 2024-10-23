Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,829 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 253,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

