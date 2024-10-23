Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Chris Bulman Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 2,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.07. The company had a trading volume of 596,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,902. The firm has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

