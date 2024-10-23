Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Price Performance

LXFR stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $348.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently -273.68%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,156.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.