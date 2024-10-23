Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

