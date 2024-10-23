Macroview Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

