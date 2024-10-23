Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

