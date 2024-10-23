Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,786 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,295.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

BATS:SMIN opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

