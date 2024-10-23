Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

