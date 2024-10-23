MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MEGI opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.