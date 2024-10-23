MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MEGI opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
