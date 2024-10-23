Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Man Group stock remained flat at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

