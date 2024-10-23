Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.62 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.620 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 7.8 %

MANH stock traded down $22.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.45. 472,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,431. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $307.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.41.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.