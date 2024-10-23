Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 786 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $86.50.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.