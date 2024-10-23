Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $252.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

