Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $962.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,041.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

