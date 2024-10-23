McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $320.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day moving average is $274.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 13,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

