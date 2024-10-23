Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.3% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $338.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $193.77 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.