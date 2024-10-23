Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 28.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 85,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

