Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Megaworld Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MGAWY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616. Megaworld has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.
Megaworld Company Profile
