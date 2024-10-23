Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Megaworld Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGAWY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616. Megaworld has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Megaworld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and leasing of real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

