Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.62 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $979,424.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

