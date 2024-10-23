Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by National Bank Financial

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

CVE MTA opened at C$5.44 on Monday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$499.12 million, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metalla Royalty & Streaming

In related news, Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00. Insiders acquired 29,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,863 in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

