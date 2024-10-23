MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $18.49. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 496 shares.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
