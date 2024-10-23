MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.45. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 614,181 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

