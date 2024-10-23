MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.38. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 100 shares.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.