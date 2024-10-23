Monero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.27 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $157.36 or 0.00233317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $45.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,446.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00530605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00103699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00071752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

