Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Bank of America

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $440.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.66. 193,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $271.73 and a twelve month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

