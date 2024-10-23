Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,647 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

MPLX traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,641. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

