My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,357.72

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $17,357.72 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

